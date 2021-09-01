MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory to avail free ration, pension in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district

"To avail ration facility, the BPL and anthyodaya cardholders, around 2.9 lakhs in number, will need to take vaccine compulsorily," said MR Ravi, Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar district.

Moneycontrol News
September 01, 2021 / 03:19 PM IST
Vaccination against COVID-19 will be mandatory to avail free ration and pension in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district, a top official said on September 1.

The district administration has made it "compulsory" for below poverty line (BPL) cardholders to get vaccinated to avail ration, said MR Ravi, Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar.

"We have launched a drive with the slogan 'no vaccination, no ration'. To avail ration facility, the BPL and anthyodaya cardholders, around 2.9 lakhs in number, will need to take vaccine compulsorily," news agency ANI quoted Ravi as saying.

"We have also given the slogan of 'no vaccination, no pension'. We have around 2.20 lakh pensioners in (Chamarajanagar) district. We have instructed all the banks in this regard," he added.

According to Ravi, the above measures are "part of our efforts to vaccinate everyone in the district".

The policy, first-of-its-kind, has drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition, which has called it "unethical" and "unconstitutional".

Also Read | Karnataka makes 7-day institutional quarantine mandatory for travellers from Kerala

"The BJP government has no shame. Their incompetence resulted in 36 deaths due to lack of oxygen. Now, they want to punish those who don’t take vaccine, but they should first apologise for not arranging oxygen, vaccines, tests, compensation for deaths," state Congress chief DK Shivakumar tweeted.

"In Chamarajanagar, they say, they won’t give ration or pension to those not vaccinated. But are there enough vaccines? Have they persuaded people to take vaccines? Such denial of basic food and pension is illegal, unethical, unconstitutional," Shivakumar further said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Below Poverty Line (BPL) #Covid-19 #DK Shivakumar #Karnataka #Pension #ration #vaccination
first published: Sep 1, 2021 03:19 pm

