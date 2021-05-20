COVID-19 vaccination: Kerala to prioritise people with disabilities, hotel staff, bus drivers & others

A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at a railway station in Mumbai, Maharashtra on March 17, 2021. (Reuters)

Kerala has expanded the definition of frontline workers to include a host of people and prioritise them for COVID-19 vaccination. The Kerala health ministry said that decision was taken at the state-level expert committee meeting held on May 17.

The state has included 32 groups in the newly-created list of frontline workers, who will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination on priority. People included in the list can register themselves for free vaccination on a priority basis.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

The Centre has empowered states to decide and notify other categories for priority vaccination.

As per a notification from the health ministry, the frontline workers list now includes field staff of Indian Railways, Railways TTE and drivers, airport and ground staff, KSRTC drivers and conductors, field journalists.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The state has also decided to include vendors who sell fish and vegetables in the frontline category.

Read | COVID-19 Vaccine: Kerala issues global bid for 30 million COVID-19 vaccines, wants Rs 100 Million in deposit but no advance payment

People with disabilities will also be treated as frontline workers, as per the new notification.

Besides, horticorp, matsyafed, consumerfed, KSEB, Kerala water authority staff have also been added to the list.

Petrol pump workers, ward health members, home delivery executives, head load workers, new paper agents, milk distributors in the 18-44 age group will also be able to get priority for COVID-19 vaccination.

Others in the category include -- staff of telecom department, labour department, beverage corporation, palliative care workers, geriatric care workers, ration shop staff, citizen service centre staff, hotels and restaurant staff, toll booth and check post staff, milk distributors and staff at oxygen manufacturing plants.

Meanwhile, Kerala registered 32,762 new COVID-19 cases on May 19, pushing the infection count to 22,03,413, while the toll mounted to 6,724 with 112 more deaths, the state government said.

As many as 48,413 persons have been cured, taking the total recoveries to 18,94,518, while 3,31,860 are undergoing treatment for the infection, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.