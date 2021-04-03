COVID-19 Vaccination India | Over 7.44 crore coronavirus vaccine doses administered till April 3

Representational image

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 7.44 crore on April 3.

A total of 7,44,42,267 vaccine doses have been administered till April 3, 2021, as per the provisional report released by the Centre.

These include 89,53,552 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have got their first dose and 53,06,671 HCWs who have got their second dose; a total of 96,19,289 frontline workers (FLWs) got their first dose and 40,18,526 FLWs got their second dose. Additionally, 4,57,78,875 people over 45 years of age have got their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and another 7,65,354 people aged 45 years and up have got their second dose.

A total of 13,00,146 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm on April 3, which is the 78th day of India’s nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive that began on January 16.

Out of these, 11,86,621 beneficiaries got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,13,525 beneficiaries received their second dose, as per the provisional report.

Notably, the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is being administered to those who have completed 28 days after receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allows four to six weeks for the second dose to be administered, which was recently revised to six to eight weeks for Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield.

India’s second phase of vaccination began on March 1, whereby everyone above 60 years of age and those aged over 45 years with comorbidities could get the coronavirus vaccine. From April 1, vaccination was opened to everyone aged above 45 years.