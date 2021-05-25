COVID-19 Vaccination India | Over 20 crore vaccine doses administered in 130 days

A man wearing a face shield receives a dose of Covishield, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)

India crossed a major landmark on May 25, with more than 20 crore cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered so far, including the 18.7 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses that were administered on May 25 till 7 pm. Of these, 9,42,796 beneficiaries were aged 18-44 years, 16,90,691 beneficiaries were vaccinated for their first dose, and 1,86,728 for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021, and in the past 130 days 20,04,94,991 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered.

Out of this, 97,94,835 beneficiaries were healthcare workers (HCWs) who got their first dose and 67,28,443 HCWs who got their second dose, and 1,51,62,077 frontline workers (FLWs) who got their first dose, and 83,77,270 FLWs who got their second dose.

As many as 6,20,47,952 persons aged between 45 to 60 years old have got their first dose and 1,00,24,157 people of the 45-60 age group have got their second dose so far. Another 5,71,19,900 beneficiaries aged above 60 years got their first dose, while 1,83,65,811 persons in the same age group received their second dose.

Additionally, over 1.28 crore beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group, the Union Health Ministry said in its provisional report on May 25. “Cumulatively, 1,28,74,546 vaccine doses were administered across 37 states and union territories (UTs) since the start of phase-III of the vaccination drive,” the Government of India said.

Bihar, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh together have administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to over 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 years age group.