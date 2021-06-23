COVID-19 Vaccination India | Corporates offering loyalty programmes, discounted airfare, meals and more to dispel vaccine hesitancy
The Indian arm of fast-food giant McDonald's is offering a 20 percent discount on meals, SoftBank-backed grocer Grofers is offering a month's subscription to its loyalty program, and home appliances maker Godrej has extended product warranties to vaccinated persons.
June 23, 2021 / 08:52 PM IST
Discounts on items ranging from fast food to flights are being offered by several companies in India to incentivise vaccination against the novel coronavirus at a time the economy is re-opening gradually from weeks of lockdown owing to the COVID-19 case surge during the second wave of the pandemic.
While businesses in the West make similar offers to dispel vaccine hesitancy, India is badly short of doses for its population of nearly 1.4 billion, and the incentives could serve mainly to attract more customers.
"We feel it is our responsibility to contribute to the national vaccination drive by encouraging more people," Sanjay Kumar, a senior official of Interglobe Aviation, which runs India's biggest airline, IndiGo, said in a statement.
Vaccinated customers, even those who have received just one dose, would get a discount of up to 10 percent, the airline said on June 23.
State-run Central Bank of India Ltd is offering higher interest on deposits from recipients of at least one dose.
To claim the discounts, people must show their vaccination certificates issued by the government.
India has administered 291 million COVID-19 vaccine doses -- the most after China and the United States. However, only about 5.5 percent of the estimated adult population of 950 million has received both doses necessary to offer full protection against the virus.Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here