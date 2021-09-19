COVID-19 vaccination India | 10 crore doses administered in past 11 days

Representative image.

India has completed administering more than 80 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs since the coronavirus vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021. Of these, 77.25 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on September 18 alone, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said.

According to a statement released by the Health Ministry, India has administered the last 10 crore vaccine doses in the past 11 days, reported Live Mint.

The statement read: “In a landmark achievement, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 80 crore landmark milestone (80,33,75,147) today. More than 77.25 lakh (77,25,076) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today.”

India administered the maximum number of coronavirus vaccine doses on September 17. To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday, more than 2.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs were administered. India now holds a record in daily COVID-19 vaccinations, beating China’s world record of 2.47 crore daily vaccinations in June.

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director (South-East Asia), WHO, said on September 13: “WHO congratulated India for scaling up COVID-19 vaccination at an unprecedented pace. While it took 85 days to administer first 100 million doses, India reached 750 million doses from 650 million in just 13 days.”

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.