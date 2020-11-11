COVID-19 vaccination in India: Maharashtra govt waiting for Centre's app to start uploading data of health workers

The Maharashtra government is waiting for the Centre's COVID-19 app to start the process of registering names of healthcare workers to be administered for the COVID-19 vaccination once a vaccine for the disease is approved, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, the app will be ready for use by late next week. Once it is ready, the report states, districts will be asked to start uploading data on healthcare workers belonging to both public and private hospitals.

"We have already begun the process of creating a list of healthcare workers in excel sheet. The entire data will be fed into the app and will be accessible to us through a central portal," state immunisation officer Dr D N Patil told the newspaper.

On November 9, the Centre informed states that the app was in its final stage of development and would soon be provided to maintain the data of healthcare workers. Covin app, according to the report, will help in tracking each healthcare worker for vaccine dose, repeat dose and vaccine schedule.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Regarding storage of a vaccine, state officials have said that that aspect remains unclear since no particular vaccine has been approved yet for use. However, districts have started monitoring the logistics available for storage, according to the newspaper.

While the state government had in October said that vaccination will only be provided to those healthcare workers involved in COVID treatment in both public and private sectors, a decision to expand vaccination to other areas of the private sector was taken after the Indian Medical Association (IMA)'s intervention.