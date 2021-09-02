MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 vaccination | Gurugram becomes first district in Haryana to achieve 100% first dose

The maximum coverage is in the 18-44-year-old age group with 1,120,339 taking the first dose and 272,778 of beneficiaries having taken both doses.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image


Gurugram has become the first district in Haryana to cross a major milestone of vaccinating 100 percent of its eligible population with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. reported Hindustan Times citing data shared by the Gurugram health department.

“Considering the migratory population, the district has exceeded its expected eligible population. More people in the district have to be inoculated with the first dose, which includes another three lakh (300,000) people. Currently, the focus is on increasing the second dose coverage, to take the existing coverage from 43 percent to nearly 60 percent,” Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram told the publication.

According to the estimates of the health department, 1,632,456 people were eligible under the vaccination programme but over 1,703,642 people have taken at least their first shot, with nearly 43 percent of them also having taken the second shot.

The maximum coverage is in the 18-44-year-old age group with 1,120,339 taking the first dose and 272,778 of beneficiaries having taken both doses.

Meanwhile, more than 81.09 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on September 1, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 66.3 crore.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

On the 229th day of the vaccination drive on September 1, 58.03 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 23.05 lakh people were given their second dose.

The country took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark on August 25.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Gurugram #Haryana #vaccine
first published: Sep 2, 2021 11:05 am

