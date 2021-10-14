COVID-19 vaccination for children in India could begin in November: NK Arora

Representative image (AFP)

COVID-19 vaccination drive for children between 2 and 18 years of age can begin as early as next month, said Dr NK Arora, the chairman of Centre’s COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).



In an interview with CNN-News18, Arora said the Centre is preparing a list of comorbidities and children suffering from those on the list will be prioritised for the jab.

Immunisation for kids with comorbidities can begin as early as October-end or November, Arora said, adding that healthy children will be taken up for COVID-19 vaccination in the first quarter of 2022.

India has become the first country to authorise a coronavirus vaccine for kids as young as two years old.

The Centre on October 12 gave emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged between 2-18.

Two doses of Covaxin will be administered to children with a gap of 28 days.

India had in August approved Zydus Cadila's three-dose needle-free vaccine ZyCoV-D, making it the first vaccine to be administered in the age group of 12 to 18, besides adults.

Talks are underway between the Centre and Zydus Cadila over the pricing of ZyCov-D after the pharma company reportedly proposed a price of Rs 1,900 for its three-dose jab.