MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group in Mumbai suspended till further orders: BMC

The BMC issued revised guidelines allowing walk-in vaccination in Mumbai for certain categories for three days.

Moneycontrol News
May 13, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST
People wait in a line outside a vaccination centre to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India on March 2, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

People wait in a line outside a vaccination centre to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India on March 2, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)


Amid a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on May 12 that the inoculation drive for the 18-44 years age group in Mumbai has been suspended until further orders.

The announcement followed the Maharashtra government's decision to suspend inoculation for this category and divert the vaccine stock for the above 45 years age group due to paucity of doses.

Track this LIVE blog for latest news on coronavirus pandemic

"Until any further orders vaccination for 18-44-year-olds is suspended. We regret the inconvenience caused to our young Mumbaikars. Slots for 45+ shall open after 9 pm tonight for booking to get #vaccinated tomorrow. No walk-ins allowed," BMC tweeted.

The BMC earlier in the day issued revised guidelines allowing walk-in vaccination in Mumbai for certain categories for three days.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Those above 60 years and waiting for the second dose of Covishield vaccine, those still to get a second dose of Covaxin, and the disabled persons can opt for walk-in vaccination from Monday to Wednesday, it said.

Read: Mumbai civic body BMC floats global tender to acquire 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines

However, from Thursday to Saturday vaccination would take place only by prior appointment through the Co-WIN app, and the centres will remain closed on Sunday.

Since last week, the civic body has made prior registration mandatory for the above 45 years category after witnessing chaotic scenes at a BKC inoculation centre and overcrowding at several other centres.

Also read: BMC allows walk-in vaccinations for senior citizens, people awaiting Covaxin 2nd dose

Walk-in was allowed only for those due for the second dose of Covaxin besides healthcare and frontline workers.

BMC has also released a list of centres administering COVID-19 vaccines in the city.

As per the civic body's data, so far 27,86,048 vaccine jabs have been administered in the city, including 6,92,620 second doses. 39,029 persons in the 18-44 years age group have received the jabs.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of COVID-19 outbreak
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BMC #coronavirus #India #Maharashtra #mumbai
first published: May 13, 2021 10:29 am

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.