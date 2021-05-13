COVID-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group in Mumbai suspended till further orders: BMC

People wait in a line outside a vaccination centre to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India on March 2, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

Amid a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on May 12 that the inoculation drive for the 18-44 years age group in Mumbai has been suspended until further orders.

The announcement followed the Maharashtra government's decision to suspend inoculation for this category and divert the vaccine stock for the above 45 years age group due to paucity of doses.

"Until any further orders vaccination for 18-44-year-olds is suspended. We regret the inconvenience caused to our young Mumbaikars. Slots for 45+ shall open after 9 pm tonight for booking to get #vaccinated tomorrow. No walk-ins allowed," BMC tweeted.

The BMC earlier in the day issued revised guidelines allowing walk-in vaccination in Mumbai for certain categories for three days.

Those above 60 years and waiting for the second dose of Covishield vaccine, those still to get a second dose of Covaxin, and the disabled persons can opt for walk-in vaccination from Monday to Wednesday, it said.

However, from Thursday to Saturday vaccination would take place only by prior appointment through the Co-WIN app, and the centres will remain closed on Sunday.

Since last week, the civic body has made prior registration mandatory for the above 45 years category after witnessing chaotic scenes at a BKC inoculation centre and overcrowding at several other centres.

Walk-in was allowed only for those due for the second dose of Covaxin besides healthcare and frontline workers.



List of centres administering vaccine today for 45+s No walk-ins allowed even for frontline & healthcare workers.

More centres are likely to open slots throughout the day apart from those listed here, so keep a track on https://t.co/e3boNnKzsX Please note, no covaxin today pic.twitter.com/3AhU242QMy — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 13, 2021

BMC has also released a list of centres administering COVID-19 vaccines in the city.

As per the civic body's data, so far 27,86,048 vaccine jabs have been administered in the city, including 6,92,620 second doses. 39,029 persons in the 18-44 years age group have received the jabs.