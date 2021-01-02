COVID-19 vaccination dry run underway across 116 districts

Representative image: Reuters
A dry run to assess the COVID-19 vaccination procedures and preparedness of the mechanism was taken up at 259 sites in 116 districts across India on January 2. The objective of the dry run is to provide insights on any gaps or bottlenecks during actual conduct of vaccination exercise.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said another objective of the dry run is to test implementation of the Co-WIN app, which will monitor transportation and distribution of doses.
Some states are holding the dry run in difficult terrain. Others like Maharashtra and Kerala are holding it in major urban centres.
After reviewing one of the sites at GTB Hospital in New Delhi, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan told reporters that COVID-19 vaccines that get approval will be safe and urged people to not believe in rumours.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic
"I appeal to people not to pay heed to rumours. Ensuring safety and efficacy of vaccine is our priority. Different kinds of rumours were spread during polio immunisation but people took the vaccine and India is now polio-free," the union minister said.
This was the second such trial in the country for COVID-19 vaccine administration after four states – Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat – did a mock drill on December 28. No major issues were observed during the first dry run, the ministry said.
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: What you need to know about manufacturing and pricing
The dry run comes at a time when the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is believed to be in the final stages of evaluating clinical trial data of some COVID-19 vaccine candidates, before granting them an emergency use authorisation.
The Serum Institute of India (SII) which manufactures the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine in India, Bharat Biotech and Pfizer have applied to the DCGI seeking emergency use authorisation.
It was earlier reported that the COVID-19 Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had recommended conditional use the Serum Institute’s ‘Covishield’ vaccine.
As of January 2, India had reported more than 1.03 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases. The death toll from the outbreak in the country stood at 1.49 lakh. While more than 99.06 lakh patients had recovered, 2.50 lakh cases remained ‘active’. Globally, more than 8.3 crore individuals have been infected by the virus and over 18.2 lakh people have died so far.
A speedy rollout of vaccines is being seen as the best way to curb its spread of COVID-19 and restore normalcy in the pandemic-hit global economy.Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic