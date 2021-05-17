MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 vaccination drive halts in Kashmir due to shortage of doses

No doses were administered in Srinagar for the fourth day in a row for individuals in the 18-44 age group, according to a media report.

Moneycontrol News
May 17, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
Vaccination against COVID-19 begins on May 1 for people in the 18-44 age group at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, Srinagar in Kashmir. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

The COVID-19 vaccination drive has halted in Kashmir, with no doses administered in 10 districts on May 16 due to shortage of doses.

No doses were administered in Srinagar for the fourth day in a row for individuals in the 18-44 age group, The Hindu reported. Only 13 doses were given to those aged 45 and above.

"Yes, there is some shortage at some places. We were expecting to get another lot of vaccines today, but unfortunately, it did not happen. We are hopeful to get them sooner," State Immunisation Officer Dr Shahid Hussain told PTI.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

However, 9,144 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered in 10 districts of the Jammu region on May 16, the news agency reported.

61.15 percent of the population aged 45 and above in the Kashmir valley have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, compared with 85.66 percent in the Jammu region.

Since the beginning of the vaccination drive, a total of 28,15,552 doses have been administered in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the latest update from the Union health ministry.

The National Conference (NC) on May 16 asked the administration to remove bottlenecks in the way of hassle-free and universal vaccination, PTI reported.

NC provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani said, "The scarcity of vaccines is not only affecting both the first dose seekers but second-time vaccine beneficiaries as well."

Calling for door-to-door and walk-in vaccination drives, Wani said the lack of shots at government vaccination centres often leads to rush outside the facilities, creating a risk of more infections.

(With inputs from PTI)
TAGS: #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Kashmir
first published: May 17, 2021 09:44 am

