COVID-19 vaccination | Delhi HC raps AAP govt over Covaxin shortage

The HC told the Delhi government: “If you could not provide the second dose of Covaxin, then why to start vaccination centres with so much pomp and splendour?”

The Delhi High Court, on June 2, rapped the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for not being able to provide a second dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to beneficiaries in time.

The HC told the Delhi government: “If you could not provide the second dose of Covaxin, then why to start vaccination centres with so much pomp and splendour?”

The High Court has also sought the Delhi government’s response on two pleas seeking a second dose of Covaxin within the due date and asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led administration if it can provide the second dose of Covaxin to people before the expiry of the six-week period from the first jab.

AAP MLA Atishi has already requested the Centre to supply adequate Covaxin doses to inoculate the youth. The COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group has already been suspended for nine straight days, she had told the Centre on June 1.

Atishi had also pointed out that by June 2, several persons in the 18-44 age group would become eligible for their second dose. She said: “As per the central government, we will get the vaccines for the youth on June 10. But June 10 is very far, especially for the youth who would have to come out of their homes as the unlocking process begins.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

(With PTI Inputs)