COVID-19 vaccination | CoWin to block users over excessive search for slots, OTP generation: Report

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 24.27 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry. (Representative image)

CoWIN users, who search for COVID-19 vaccination slots over 1,000 times or generate more than 50 OTPs within 24 hours, will be blocked for a day.

The step is a part of a series of measures taken to ensure that people do not deploy bots or scripts to automate slot bookings, reported The Times of India citing an official with the portal management team.

“The idea is to ensure those booking slots manually do not end up competing with bots,” the official told the publication.

The system will also log out users, who have made more than 20 search requests for vaccine slots within 15 minutes, said the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

CoWIN has an option of public search for available slots for vaccination against novel coronavirus infection on the portal without the need to log in, the official was quoted as saying.

Also read | Centre's revised Vaccination Policy: Here are the 5 unanswered questions in the new guidelines

“Users do not need to search 20 or more times within one or two pin codes or district in a short span of time once logged in. To do so is a violation and raises suspicions of bot activity,” he said. Such users are being logged out, he added.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Meanwhile, the government has announced a new update that enables an applicant to correct any inadvertent errors in name, year of birth and gender printed on the CoWIN vaccination certificate. Users can make the correction through the CoWIN website.

Also read | How to correct personal details on CoWIN vaccine certificate online

"Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in," the official handle of the Aarogya Setu app tweeted on June 9. The CoWIN vaccination certificates are used at the time of travel and helps in the access of several other premises.

Earlier, the government also allowed people who are vaccinated to update their status voluntarily on the Aarogya Setu app through a self-assessment process. Those who have got the single dose of the vaccine will get a single blue border with vaccination status on their home screen along with Aarogya Setu logo with a single tick.

More than 33.79 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on June 9, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 24.27 crore.