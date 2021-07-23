COVID-19 | All citizens aged 18 and above to be vaccinated by December 2021: Health Ministry tells Parliament
July 23, 2021 / 01:48 PM IST
The Health Ministry informed Parliament on July 23 that all citizens aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by December.
However, the government stressed on the dynamic and evolving nature of the coronavirus pandemic, indicating that a fixed schedule may not be adhered to if circumstances change.
In a written response submitted to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar, said the nationwide vaccination exercise is also an ongoing and dynamic process.
"It is being guided by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) on the basis of concurrent scientific evidence," Pawar said in response to a question raised by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Mala Roy.
The government also gave an estimate of how many vaccine doses it expects to receive over the rest of the year. "Between August 2021 to December 2021, a total of 135 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be available," the minister said.
Pawar added there has been no delay in entering into purchase agreements with the domestic vaccine manufacturers. "Advance payments have also been made to manufacturers for the supply orders placed with them," she said.
A total of Rs 9,725.15 crore have been spent so far on the COVID-19 vaccination programme including procurement of vaccines and operational cost for vaccination, the Health Ministry informed Parliament.
