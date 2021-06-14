COVID-19 Vaccination | 26,000 AEFI cases, 488 deaths reported in India so far

A healthcare worker gives a dose of Covishield to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. (Representative image: Reuters)

Since India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive began on January 16 this year, more than 26,000 cases of Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) have been reported.

As many as 488 deaths linked to post-vaccination complications have also been reported till June 7, of which 301 were men and 178 were women, CNN-News18 reported. Out of the 488 people who died, 457 were given Covishield shots and 20 had taken Covaxin. The details of 11 people missing from government data.

The percentage of deaths vis-à-vis the total Covishield doses administered stands at 0.000217, which means two out of every 10 lakh person who took Covishield died due to AEFI.

As for Covaxin, the number was 0.00008 percent, meaning less than one in every 10 lakh vaccinated person died due to AEFI.

At 26,200 precisely, AEFI cases accounted for 0.01 percent of the total 23.5 crore coronavirus vaccine doses that had been administered till June 7.

This means, over the past 143 days, one out of every 10,000 beneficiaries who got vaccinated against COVID-19 developed health complications after getting jabbed and two out of every 10 lakh vaccinated persons died after developing complications following vaccination.

For both COVID-19 vaccines being offered in India -- Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin -- the percentage of AEFI cases vis-à-vis total vaccinations stood at 0.01 percent.

As per the report, nearly 95 percent or 24,901 of the AEFI cases reported in India were minor complications. Two percent of the AEFI cases reported till June 7 or 412 cases were severe and 3.39 percent or 887 cases were serious.

So far, 2,318 persons or 8.85 percent of the AEFI cases required hospitalisation.

Notably, 16.15 percent of the AEFI cases, i.e., 4,230 of them had underlying health conditions or comorbidities and the most common complication was a fever; more than 45 percent of the AEFI cases reported were fever complaints.