COVID-19 Updates | Uttar Pradesh schools to be shut till April 30, night curfew in districts with 100 or more daily cases

CM Adityanath directed officials to arrange 2,000 ICU beds in Lucknow within 24 hours and another 2,000 beds within the next week. (File Image)

The Uttar Pradesh government on April 11 announced new restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases. The state recorded 12,787 new cases and 48 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 676,739 while death toll stands at 9,085, as per a government statement.

Among the decisions taken by the state government is to shut all schools from classes 1-12 and coaching centres till April 30. Pre-scheduled examinations are; however, allowed to be conducted and staff required for the same will be allowed inside school premises, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office tweeted.

Besides this, authorities have been directed to penalise those violating COVID-19 protocols and not wearing face masks.

Further, all government and private offices have been directed to follow COVID-19 protocols and must have COVID help desks.

Night curfew between 9 pm and 6 am has been imposed in all districts that report more than 100 daily new cases or have more than 500 cases.

All COVID-19 designated hospitals have also been asked to ensure that they have a minimum of 700 beds. Further, following a review meeting on April 10, CM Adityanath directed officials to arrange 2,000 ICU beds in Lucknow within 24 hours and another 2,000 beds within the next week.

"This means that additional 4,000 ICU beds will be created in Lucknow to tackle the COVID-19 menace. The chief minister has directed the district administration to put more ambulances on the duty," a senior UP government official said.

In preparation for the festival season, the CM also directed the Lucknow police commissioner to ensure that not more than five persons are allowed inside religious places, PTI reported.

This comes as Navratri is starting from April 14 and Ramzan likely to start from April 13 (subject to sighting of the crescent moon).

Officials have also been asked to increase testing and expand contact tracing for each infected person for up to 30 from 15.

The CM also inspected the integrated control and command centre in Lucknow.

Of the 12,787 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state, the highest of 4,059 were reported in Lucknow, while 1,460 were from Allahabad, 983 from Varanasi and 706 from Kanpur. Active case count in the state stands at 58,801.