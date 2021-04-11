COVID-19 Updates: Maharashtra registers 5,754 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 24 more deaths

Maharashtra will go into weekend lockdown starting from Friday evening as the authorities announced fresh restrictions earlier this week.

With the addition of 5,754 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 373,364, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday.

Twenty four more people have also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 6,688, the official said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.79 percent, he said.

So far, 313,113 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 83.86 percent.

As of now, there are 53,563 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 57,742 and the death toll at 1,255, another official said.