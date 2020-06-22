COVID-19 update: Worldwide cases cross 9 million; India's recovery rate improves slightly to 55.8%

Worldwide coronavirus cases crossed 9 million with 470,804 deaths, and recovery of 481,948 patients, according to worldometers data.

India is 4th in the list of worst-affected countries. The United States of America, Brazil and Russia are above India in terms of total cases. Cases in India are at 426,910 and death toll increased to 13,703 but the recovery rate has fractionally improved from 55.5 percent to 55.8 percent.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

India's total cases as per 1 million population are at 309 people. Only 62,808 cases left between active cases and total recovered cases.

States like Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Ladakh, Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal are reporting higher daily recoveries than active cases.

Maharashtra recovery rate again dips below 50 percent and it stands at 49.8 percent. Total tests done in India is 69,50,493 with 1,43,267 tests done on June 21 which is 47,000 tests less done on June 20.