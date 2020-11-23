COVID-19 update: Uttar Pradesh to test all travellers from Delhi, restrict social gatherings

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari on November 22 announced that it will test all incoming travellers from Delhi for coronavirus in the wake of a dramatic surge in infections in the national capital. Moreover, the state is also mulling to impose restrictions on the number of people allowed at weddings and other social gatherings.

Tiwari said that COVID-19 cases had increased in UP districts bordering Delhi.

"It seems the second COVID-19 has hit the national capital. So, we are testing everyone coming from Delhi by air, train or bus," Tiwari said.

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

When asked about the kind of curbs that may be imposed at social gatherings, Tiwari said the decision would be taken on the prevailing situation. Districts in western UP like Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad have restricted social gatherings to 100. Necessary steps will be taken as per the prevailing situation in various places to stop the spread of the infection, he said.

Delhi has been reporting a steep rise in COVID-19 cases amid the festive season and rising pollution level. Delhi's tally rose to 5,29,863 on November 22, while the death toll mounted to 8,391. The number of containment zones in Delhi rose to 4,697 from 4,633. The national capital has 40,212 active cases.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh recorded 2,588 fresh coronavirus cases on November 22, pushing the tally to 5,26,780, while the death toll rose to 7,559 with 35 more fatalities. The number of active cases now stands at 23,806.