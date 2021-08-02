COVID-19 Update | Reliance Foundation looks to bring free vaccines to most vulnerable in Mumbai through a drive

As part of a scheme to protect the most vulnerable sections of Mumbai, the Reliance Foundation via Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital will collaborate with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to provide three lakh COVID-19 vaccination doses free of cost to communities across 50 locations in the city.

The drive will look to protect underprivileged people in neighbourhoods including Dharavi, Worli, Wadala, Colaba, Pratiksha Nagar, Kamatipura, Mankhurd, Chembur, Govandi and Bhandup.

This vaccine programme will be executed over the next three months, the company said in a release. It is part of Reliance Foundation's Mission Vaccine Suraksha which will look to bring vaccines to underprivileged communities around the country over the next few months.

"We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that every single Indian has access to vaccination as quickly and efficiently as possible. I am confident that together we will rise above this challenging period and good times will be upon us again," said Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation.

The vaccine programme will also build on Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital’s regular health outreach initiatives in Mumbai.

[caption id="attachment_7262511" align="alignnone" width="2070"] Maharashtra Tourism & Environment Minister Sh Aditya Thackeray inaugurating Reliance Foundation’s (RF) free COVID-19 vaccination drive for Mumbai’s underprivileged communities on Monday, 2nd August 2021[/caption]

Reliance Foundation has administered over 10 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to company employees and their families as well as associates and partners. Soon after the government opened up vaccination for private companies, Reliance Foundation launched the vaccination drive in April, sources with knowledge of the matter told PTI.

It also became India’s largest single-location producer of medical-grade liquid oxygen amid the second wave of COVID-19 in the country on May 1.

RIL said it has ramped up production of medical-grade oxygen from zero to 1,000 metric tonnes per day.

As per RIL, oxygen was provided free of cost to several states across India “to bring immediate relief to over 1 lakh patients” each day during the second wave.