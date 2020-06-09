App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 update | Record single-day spike of 9,987 cases in India; death toll at 7,466

India is the sixth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, Spain and the UK, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 7,466 in India, while the number of cases climbed to 266,598 after the country registered 266 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 9,987 cases till 8 am on June 9, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

The number of active novel coronavirus cases stands at 1,29,917, while 1,29,214 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, 48.47 per cent patients have recovered so far," the ministry said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 266 new deaths reported till Tuesday morning, 109 were in Maharashtra, 62 in Delhi, 31 in Gujarat, 17 in Tamil Nadu, 11 in Haryana, nine in West Bengal, eight in Uttar Pradesh, six in Rajasthan, four in Jammu and Kashmir, three in Karnataka, two each in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab and one each in Bihar and Kerala.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 10:15 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

