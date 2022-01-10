COVID-19 update: Over 300 police personnel in Delhi test positive

Delhi reported 17 fatalities due to COVID-19 on January 9 and added 22,751 cases to its tally of infections as the positivity rate soared to 23.53 percent. (Representative image)

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the new Omicron variant, over 300 police personnel in Delhi have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The recent surge in the virus has hit a large number of police personnel in all units and at all police stations, including the police headquarters, reported news agency ANI. Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal has also tested positive for the virus infection, said the report.

Delhi reported 17 fatalities due to COVID-19 on January 9, the highest in a day since June 13, and added 22,751 cases to its tally of infections as the positivity rate soared to 23.53 percent, according to the city's health department data.

The number of new cases was the highest since May 1, when the national capital had reported 25,219 COVID-19 cases, the data showed.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the Omicron varaint of coronavirus

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Forty-six inmates and 43 staffers of three jails in Delhi have also tested positive for COVID-19, reported news agency PTI citing officials. "All the infected inmates as well as staffers have been under isolation and are recovering," said a senior jail official.

According to data shared by the jail authorities, 46 inmates tested positive -- 29 inmates in Tihar and the 17 in Mandoli jail. Among the 43 infected staffers, 25 are from Tihar, 12 from Rohini jail and six from Mandoli jail.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the pace of the contagion in the city has been a matter of "deep concern" but there is no plan to impose a lockdown for now and urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour as well as get themselves vaccinated. In isolation since January 4 after testing COVID positive, the chief minister said that he has recovered from the disease.