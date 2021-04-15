COVID-19 update | Mumbai to use 5-star hotels to accommodate patients, Jaslok Hospital turns into dedicated facility

The health department said that linked hotels must have approximately 20 rooms [Representative Image]

As Mumbai continues to report a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the authorities have decided to use 4/5 star hotels to accommodate patients who do not require emergency medical intervention. Additionally, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has decided to convert Jaslok Hospital into a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

"It is seen that many beds in private hospitals are occupied by patients who do not require emergency medical intervention, such patients can be effectively and adequately managed at isolation facilities such as step-down facilities," MCGM said in a circular.

The health department said that linked hotels must have approximately 20 rooms and major hospitals shall provide round-the-clock services to these step-down facilities in hotels.

Major private hospitals have also been directed to transfer mild patients, including those who do not require ICU, ventilator, to such step-down facilities.

In a separate order, MCGM said that Jaslok Hospital will no longer admit non-COVID patients. All stable patients in non-covid speciality wards to be discharged, while patients who require tertiary care will be shifted to a nearby hospital within 48 hours.

The Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and its satellite towns, recorded 18,676 cases and 89 deaths on April 14, taking the infection count to 11,33,870 and the fatalities to 21,334.