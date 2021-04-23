COVID-19 update | Locals oppose plan to reopen Vedanta's copper smelter plant in Tamil Nadu for oxygen production

A private security guard stands in front of the main gate of Sterlite Industries Ltd's copper plant in Tuticorin

Amid a massive spike in oxygen demand for COVID-19 patients, local people in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi on April 23 opposed any move to allow Vedanta’s sealed Sterlite Copper plant to resume operations to produce oxygen.

Reports claimed the locals were opposing the operation of copper smelter unit at SIPCOT Industrial Complex, which has remained idle since May 2018 after 13 anti-Sterlite protesters were killed in a police firing. People opposing the resumption of operations even heckled and chased away some of those who supported Vedanta, reported The Hindu.

Vedanta ready to supply oxygen for COVID-19 patients, writes to Tamil Nadu CM

Meanwhile, Sterlite Copper chief executive officer Pankaj Kumar had earlier submitted an appeal to the state government and requested the permission to operate its oxygen plant alone at the copper smelter complex. The firm claims to supply 1,050 tonnes of oxygen per day to hospitals. The firm also moved to the Supreme Court with its offer.

Though the Union government had supported the Vedanta's recent move on April 22, the state government had opposed to it. The state government had then asked the Thoothukudi administration to conduct a public hearing and send its report on April 23 so that they can submit an affidavit before the Supreme Court.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

For this, the local administration called for a public hearing for selected people -- both in favour of and against -- at the collectorate, chaired by Collector K. Senthil Raj.

During the public hearing, as per reports, heated arguments took place and majority of public did not approve Sterlite’s plea for resumption of operations for oxygen production. They were of the opinion that there was no dearth of medical oxygen in the state and that the plant must remain closed.