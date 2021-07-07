COVID-19 Update: Kerala records highest coronavirus cases in 26 days

Kerala accounted for nearly one-third of 43,733 new COVID-19 cases recorded in India on July 6. (Representative image: Reuters)

Amid the receding second wave of COVID-19 in India, Kerala is showing an increasing trend in cases as the state recorded its highest single-day increase in cases in 26 days on July 6.

Kerala recorded 14,373 fresh coronavirus infections on the day, which was the highest in the state since June 10, when it had logged 14,424 cases, reported The Times of India.

Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases on the day (2,110), followed by Kollam (1,508) and Ernakulam (1,468).

With the July 6 increase in cases, Kerala topped the list of states with the highest single-day COVID-19 cases. It accounted for nearly one-third of 43,733 new infections recorded in the country on the day. The state was followed by Maharashtra, which logged 8,418 new cases. Together, the two states had more than half of India’s daily COVID-19 count of the day.

According to the report, the weekly COVID-19 tally of Kerala has also increased. In the last week (June 28-July 4), the state had recorded 84,791 cases, which was the highest in three weeks.

The state also reported 142 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19, which increased the death toll to 13,960, according to the latest union health ministry’s data.

Meanwhile, as many as 10,751 persons were cured of the infection on the day, taking the total recoveries to 28,77,557 and the active cases to 1,04,577, the data showed.

In the last 24 hours ending 2.00 pm, 1,31,820 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 10.9 percent. So far, 2,37,68,112 samples have been tested. There are 88 areas where the TPR was over 18 percent.

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the day decided to revise the COVID-19 curbs after reclassifying areas as per the TPR. Areas where the TPR was below 5 percent, will come under 'A' category, between 5-10 percent under 'B' category and 10-15 percent under 'C' and those with TPR over 15 percent in the 'D' category.

In places which fall under 'A' and 'B' categories, all government employees can attend offices, takeaways and home delivery from hotels and restaurants will be allowed till 9.30 pm, indoor games and gymnasiums can function without air conditioners. Places with good air circulation should be chosen for the same and not more than 20 people would be allowed at a time.

Only 50 percent of employees can attend government offices in the 'C' category.

(With inputs from PTI)