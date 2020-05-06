COVID-19 update Karnataka | Cured patients outnumber active cases for two consecutive days

For two consecutive days, the number of patients recovered from the novel coronavirus infection in Karnataka exceeded the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state.

In a health bulletin issued on May 5 evening, the Karnataka Health Department reported 312 active COVID-19 cases in the state and said, "As of 5 pm of May 5, cumulatively 673 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 29 deaths and 331 discharges."

This shows that, with the 331 discharged people, the state outnumbered COVID-19 patients whose tally stood at 312.

Out of 312 active cases, 306 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 6 are in ICU, while out of total 331 patients discharged so far maximum 80 are from Mysuru, 75 from Bengaluru urban, 26 from Belagavi, according to the state health department.

Similarly, on May 4, the state had more recovered cases than active cases.

"As of 5 pm on May 4, cumulatively 651 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state and it includes 27 deaths and 321 discharges,” the state health bulletin had read, adding that the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state was 302.

This meant, the number of active cases stood at 312 while the number of discharged cases was 331.

In Karnataka, the most numbers of coronavirus infections have been reported in Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru and Belagavi, said the state health department.

In the fight against COVID-19, the state government has issued the notification on the regulations under 'Karnataka Epidemic Disease Regulation, 2020', making it mandatory on wearing mask and maintaining social distance. It has fixed penalties of Rs 200 in the Municipal Corporation area and Rs 100 in areas other than the Municipal Corporation areas.

(With inputs from PTI)

