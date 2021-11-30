COVID-19 Update: India’s coronavirus case count, vaccination data, other key details

Kerala reported the most new COVID-19 cases at 3,382 in the last 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu (730) and Maharashtra (536). (Representative image: Reuters)

India reported 6,990 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since May 29, 2020, taking the country's tally of coronavirus cases to 3,45,87,822, the health ministry’s update on November 30 said.

Active cases declined by 3,316 to reach 1,00,543, the lowest in 546 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,68,980 with 190 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The number of people who have recuperated from Covid has increased to 3,40,18,299, with 10,116 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

The daily rise in new COVID-19 cases has been below 20,000 for 53 days in a row and below 50,000 for 155 days now.

Kerala reported the most new COVID-19 cases at 3,382 in the last 24 hours followed by Tamil Nadu (730) and Maharashtra (536).

The active coronavirus cases comprise 0.29 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.35 percent, the highest since March 2020, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.69 percent in the last 24 hours. It has been less than 2 percent for the last 57 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.84 percent. It has stayed below 1 percent for the last 16 days. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.36 percent, according to the health ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally case count crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. The count went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23.

India has administered over 123.25 crore vaccine doses against COVID-19, with more than 78.8 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s latest update.

On the 317th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, over 24.18 lakh people received their first shot and 54.62 lakh their second dose, the data said. The seven-day average for COVID-19 vaccinations remained above 70 Lakh (75.43 Lakh).