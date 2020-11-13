COVID-19 update | India to get 100 million AstraZeneca's vaccine shots by December 2020: Reports

With Covishield, the coronavirus vaccine candidate jointly developed by the University of Oxford and British firm AstraZeneca entering phase 3 trials, Serum Institute of India (SII) has started ramping up the production of the vaccine.

The world's largest vaccine maker plans to have 100 million doses ready by December 2020 for an inoculation drive that could begin across India that same month, Bloomberg reported on November 13.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said the Indian government may give emergency authorisation as early as December, based on the final-stage trial performance data of the AstraZeneca’s candidate.

Pune-based Serum Institute gives Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to 1,600 people - and now the watch starts for results

That initial amount of 100 million doses will come to India, Poonawalla said in an interview on November 12. He added that full approval - expected early next year - will allow distribution on a 50-50 basis with the South Asian nation and Covax, the World Health Organization-backed body that’s purchasing shots for poor nations.

SII, which has tied-up with five developers, has already made 40 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine in the past two months, and it aims to begin manufacturing Novavax Inc’s contender soon.

"We were a bit concerned it was a big risk. But both AstraZeneca and Novavax’s shots are looking pretty good," Bloomberg quoted Poonawalla as saying.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said his firm is preparing for the possibility of large-scale vaccinations as early as December. He added that once the UK grants its own emergency licence, SII will submit that same data to its Indian counterparts.

Looking at the broader perspective, COVID-19 vaccine developers still have doubts over the distributions of the drug, even if their vaccine is proven effective and cleared by the regulators.

Citing the affordability and manufacturing hurdles, the SII CEO also hinted that globally it would take until 2024 to vaccinate all people, while it would take two years to see a real reduction in infections.

Earlier, reports arrived that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had set aside about Rs 50,000 ($6.7 billion) for COVID-19 vaccines. While Poonawalla had argued that India may need Rs 80,000 to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone.