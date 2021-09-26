COVID-19 Update: India records 28,326 new cases, 260 fatalities

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (Representative image)

India saw a single-day rise of 28,326 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,36,52,745, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on September 26.

The death toll climbed to 4,46,918 with 260 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases have increased to 3,03,476, comprising 0.90 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 percent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,034 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 percent. It has been less than 3 percent for the last 27 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.98 percent. It has been below 3 percent for the last 93 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,29,02,351, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 percent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 85.60 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 260 new fatalities, include 120 deaths from Kerala and 58 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,46,918 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,38,834 from Maharashtra, 37,717 from Karnataka, 35,476 from Tamil Nadu, 25,085 from Delhi, 24,438 from Kerala, 22,890 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,727 from West Bengal.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.