COVID-19 Update: India logs 50,407 new coronavirus cases, 804 deaths

The daily COVID-19 cases are being recorded at less than one lakh for the last six consecutive days. (Representative image)

India saw a single-day rise of 50,407 coronavirus infections, which took the tally of cases to 4,25,86,544, while the active cases have declined to 6,10,443, according to Union health ministry data updated on February 12. The death toll has climbed to 5,07,981 with 804 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases are being recorded at less than one lakh for the last six consecutive days. The active cases comprise 1.43 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.37 percent, the ministry said.

It said a reduction of 87,359 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.48 percent, while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 5.07 percent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,14,68,120, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 percent.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 172.29 crore.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

The 804 new fatalities include 492 from Kerala and 63 from Maharashtra.

A total of 5,07,981 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,355 from Maharashtra, 61,626 from Kerala, 39,575 from Karnataka, 37,887 from Tamil Nadu, 26,047 from Delhi, 23,382 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,965 from West Bengal.

The health ministry said that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.