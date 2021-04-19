COVID-19 update: IFFCO to provide free oxygen supply to hospitals, set up plant in Gujarat

The development comes as India is battling a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and several states are facing severe shortage of oxygen for medical use. [Representative image: Reuters]

The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) will set up an oxygen plant with 200 cubic metres per hour capacity in its Kajol unit in Gujarat, the organisation said on April 19. Oxygen produced from the unit will be provided for free to hospitals suffering from shortage amid the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections.

The plant will generate medical grade oxygen and fill 700 big D type cylinders daily and also 300 medium B size cylinders on demand, as per a report by the All India Radio.

Hospitals in need will have to bring their own cylinders to the plant for refill, and those that take cylinders from IFFCO will have to pay a security deposit. This is being done to avoid hoarding of oxygen.

The development comes as India is battling a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and several states are facing severe shortage of oxygen for medical use.

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.73 lakh new cases and more than 1,600 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. In the last 24 hours, 1,619 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,78,769. As many as 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,50,61,919.

The active number of cases in the country stands at 19,29,329. In the last 24 hours, 1,44,178 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,29,53,821. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 13,56,133 samples were tested on Monday. And, as many as 26,78,94,549 samples have been tested across the country till April 18.