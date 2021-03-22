COVID-19 update: Delhi's positivity rate crosses 1% as capital records 800+ cases for second day

With 613 COVID-19 patients recuperating in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases has spiked to 3,618. (Representative image)

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, Delhi's positivity rate increased to over 1 percent. Delhi reported over 800 COVID-19 cases for the first time this year on March 20 as the positivity rate breached the 1 percent-mark after over two months.

Delhi on March 22 reported 823 new cases out of 79,714 tested for COVID-19, pushing the positivity rate to 1.03 percent. With one fatality recorded in the past 24 hours, the death toll mounted to 10,956.

After a constant decline in February, the cases have been steadily rising over the last few days. The capital has recorded more COVID cases last week than the entire month of February, as per a Times of India report.

With 613 COVID-19 patients recuperating in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases has spiked to 3,618.

The capital has also reported a decline in the recovery rate. As of March 21, the recovery rate stands at 97.75 percent as compared to 98 percent on March 10 and 98.07 percent on March 1.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the Delhi government has been conducting aggressive testing and contact tracing and the recent spike in fresh COVID-19 cases will also be contained soon.

Jain said district authorities and the Delhi Police have been asked to take strict action against violations at markets and public places in view of the increase in the number of cases.

He appealed to people to take precautions during the Holi festival. "The number of cases had increased during the festive season last year. So, I appeal to everyone to stay safe," he said.

In a bid to boost inoculations, the Delhi government also increased vaccination timings for unregistered beneficiaries increased by four hours.

Unregistered but eligible people in Delhi will be able to take COVID-19 vaccine jabs between 3 pm and 9 pm, Jain said on Sunday. Till now, unregistered beneficiaries were being inoculated between 3 pm and 5 pm.

Meanwhile, India also recorded the highest single-day rise so far this year on March 2. India reported 46,951 new coronavirus cases in a day, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,16,46,081, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Registering an increase for the 11th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,34,646.