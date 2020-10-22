COVID-19 Update | Decision soon on starting local train services for all in Mumbai: Vijay Wadettiwar

Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar on October 21 said a decision on allowing all passengers to use local train services in Mumbai will be taken in the next two-three days.

At present, staffers of essential services and women passengers have been allowed to use the local train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai.

Wadettiwar, the state Relief and Rehabilitation Minister, on October 21 held a meeting on the issue with officials, including representatives of the Railway.

Talking to a Marathi news channel after that, he said Mumbaikars "need not wait for long" to travel by local trains.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"This decision will be taken soon. Mumbaikars need not wait for long. It will be finalised over the next two-three days. We will take all the organisations into confidence," he added.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Till October 20, only those engaged in essential services as categorised by the Maharashtra government were allowed to travel in the local trains run by the Central Railway and theWestern Railway, through a QR code mechanism.

Beginning October 21, women passengers have also been allowed to use the services.

The railway authorities have permitted women to travel in local trains on both the Central and Western Railway routes during non-peak hours – from 11 am to 3 pm and 7 pm onwards.