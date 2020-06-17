COVID-19 update | Death toll in India nears 12,000; recovery rate at 52.79%

India registered the highest-ever spike of 2,003 COVID-19 fatalities over the last 24 hours, pushing the country's death toll to 11,903. The number of cases rose to 354,065, with 10,974 infections being reported during the period, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases stood at 155,227, while 186,934 people recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the officially updated figure at 8 am.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates

"Thus, around 52.79 percent patients have recovered so far," an official said.

India registered over 10,000 cases for the sixth day in a row. The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 2,003 new deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest 1,409 fatalities followed by Delhi at 437, Tamil Nadu at 49, Gujarat 28, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana 18 each, Madhya Pradesh 11, West Bengal 10, Rajasthan 7, Karnataka 5 and Telangana 4.

Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Puducherry and Uttarakhand have reported one death each.

(With PTI inputs)