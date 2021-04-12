COVID-19 Update: BMC turns Mumbai's 4/5 star hotels as quarantine centres, appoints nodal officer for proactive allotment of bed

Amid the surging COVID-19 cases, the BMC has turned many hotels into quarantine centres (Image: Reuters)

In an effort to fight against the rising novel coronavirus infections in Mumbai and the suburban region, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has turned hotels into COVID Care Centres and appointed nodal officers for proactive functioning of hospitals for positive patients.

The Maharashtra capital reported 9,986 COVID-19 cases and 79 deaths on April 11, which took its caseload to 5,20,498 and death toll to 12,023. Mumbai division, which includes the city and its satellite towns, reported 19,953 new cases and 98 fatalities. Its infection count now is 10,84,174 and fatality count 21,126.

Amid the surging COVID-19 cases, the BMC has turned many hotels into quarantine centres in Mumbai city and suburban belt, including five-star and four-star hotels.

There are 244 hotels that are activated as quarantine facilities, which include 29 five-star hotels, 34 four-star hotels, 56 three-star hotels, 38 two-star hotels, 86 budget hotels and one airport hotel.

Incoming passengers from abroad will be shifted to these quarantine centres for safety reasons, reported the Free Press Journal citing senior officials of BMC. COVID-19 patients who do not want to stay at home for the safety of their family members can also move to these hotels, they said.

The per-day price range of quarantine centres in these hotels will vary between Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,500 in five-star hotels, Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000 in four-star hotels, Rs 1,800 to Rs 3,750 in three-star hotels, Rs 1,750 to Rs 3,250 in two-star hotels and Rs 1,200 to Rs 3,000 in budget hotels.

The cost of using these facilities will be borne by the incoming passengers and positive patients, they added.

Also, the Mumbai civic body has appointed nodal officers for accurate and even more proactive functioning of 24 Ward War Rooms and jumbo field hospitals. These Nodal Officers will function in two shifts from 3 pm to 11 pm and 11 pm to 7 am both at Ward War Rooms and jumbo field hospitals.

These nodal officers to be constantly in touch with each other to facilitate allotment of beds to patients. All bed allotments between 11 pm and 7 am will be predominantly done in jumbo field hospitals only and fast track bed allotment will be ensured throughout the night by these officers at Ward War Rooms and jumbo field hospitals respectively, according to the civic body.

It has also directed the nodal officers to allot beds in jumbo field hospitals in the suspected category of beds to patients whose COVID-19 test report may not have arrived or whose test is still not done.