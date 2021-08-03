COVID-19 update | 44 districts have coronavirus case positivity rate of over 10%: Health Ministry

(Representative image: Reuters)

There are 44 districts where the coronavirus case positivity rate is over 10 percent. These districts are in Kerala, Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland, among others, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on August 3 said at a press briefing on India’s COVID-19 situation.

The Health Ministry also said that the number of daily COVID-19 cases being reported has decreased in 222 districts. COVID-19 cases have increased in only 18 districts so far, including 10 districts of Kerala – which is currently the worst affected state by the pandemic. These 18 districts constitute 47.5 percent of India’s cases, Lav Agarwal said.

As per Health Ministry data, on June 1 there were 279 districts where more than 100 COVID-19 cases were reported. This has come down to 57 districts now.

The government official further said at the Health Ministry briefing that a total of 47.85 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in India already, including 37.26 crore first doses and 10.59 crore second doses.

He added: “We administered 19.6 lakh vaccine doses in May and 43.41 lakh doses in July. The total number of vaccine doses administered in July is more than double of that in May.”

Agarwal also pointed out that a few states have already got more than three crore vaccine doses, such as Uttar Pradesh (4.88 crore doses), Maharashtra (4.5 crore doses), and Gujarat (3.4 crore doses).

