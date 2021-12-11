COVID-19: Union Health Secretary urges states to initiate containment measures in districts reporting rising cases

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on December 10 urged states and Union territories (UTs), which have been reporting high COVID-19 positive cases in the past 2 weeks, to monitor the situation very closely.

In a letter addressed to the chief secretaries and administrators of these states, Bhushan said, “...it is imperative for all states and UTs to maintain a strict watch on the situation with focussed district level measures for containment of clusters of new positive cases as per guidelines. In case of any district reporting a surge in cases, or rise in positivity rates, intensive action and local containment as per the containment framework must be initiated.”

“With the recent trend of sustained and overall decline in COVID-19 cases in the country, we are critically placed in our fight against the pandemic,” Bhushan wrote.

Eight districts in three states have been reporting more than 10% positive rates in the past two weeks. Further, 19 districts in seven states and UTs have been reporting positivity rates between 5% and 10% in the past two weeks. Thus these 27 districts need to be monitored very closely, the letter said.

Sikkim’s South District has the highest positivity rate of 24.81%. Positivity rate in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district is as high as 22.37%, followed by Serchhip district – 19.29%.

Earlier in September, the health ministry had reiterated the need to undertake prompt actions as per the containment framework, which was provided to the states in April 2021.

As per the containment framework, in areas where positivity rate is more than 10% or bed occupancy is higher than 60% on either oxygen supported or ICU beds, containment measures include night curfews, restricting the intermingling of people, prohibition of congregations and curtailment of attendees in marriages and funerals, must be enforced.