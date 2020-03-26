App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 08:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19: Uddhav Thackeray chooses outdoor meeting with officials

The officials were seated at a safe distance from one another, following the precautionary measures taken against coronavirus, the statement read.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday met senior bureaucrats on the lawns of his official residence Varsha to review the measures being taken to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Thackeray met the officials in an outdoor setting instead of holding a meeting with them in an air-conditioned room.

The meeting was attended by Mumbai municipal commissioner Pravin Pardeshi, chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, CMO principal secretary Ashish Kumar Singh, apart from Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 08:19 pm

tags #coronavirus #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray

