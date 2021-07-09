COVID-19 | Two Delhi markets to remain shut for 48 hours for flouting safety norms
Both the markets are based in Karol Bagh region, which is one of the busiest commercial areas in the national capital. The markets would remain closed from 10 pm on July 9 till 10 pm on July 11.
July 09, 2021 / 06:08 PM IST
People shop at a crowded wholesale vegetable market in Delhi (File image: Reuters)
Two major shopping areas in Delhi - Gaffar Market and Naiwala Market - will remain shut for 48 hours due to brazen violation of COVID-19 safety norms, officials were reported as saying on July 9.
Both the markets are based in the Karol Bagh region, which is one of the busiest commercial areas in the national capital. The markets would remain closed from 10 pm today till 10 pm on July 11.
On July 4, the Delhi government had taken a similar stringent action in Lajpat Nagar and Sadar Bazar, where the Central Market and Rui Mandi, respectively, were ordered to remain shut for a day due to violation of coronavirus safety norms.
Shop owners in the national capital have been urged to ensure social distancing -- failing to which, the administration would be forced to shut down their respective marketplaces.
Meanwhile, the positivity rate in Delhi further dwindled to 0.12 percent, with 93 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths being reported in the past 24 hours.
The numbers are drastically lower as compared to mid-April, when the onset of pandemic's second wave had driven the positivity rate to 36 percent and the per-day case count had rocketed to over 20,000.