COVID-19 treatment: Demand for remdesivir largely unaffected; doctors continue use due to fewer options

Demand for antiviral drug remdesivir is likely to remain unaffected despite the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Solidarity Trial's findings, which showed that the drug has little to no effect on reducing mortality among COVID-19 patients. Doctors plan to continue to remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients due to fewer options.

Moreover, India is yet to revise the existing protocol for COVID-19 treatment, which advises the use of remdesivir as an investigational therapy for treatment.

"There is merit in the drug. We had a meeting after the Solidarity Trial results and we decided to continue with the drug because, within our facility, we have seen it work," the Economic Times quoted Tanu Singal, consultant, Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, as saying.

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest update on coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

While some doctors say that remdesivir helps in reducing viral load in moderate patients, others have questioned the drug’s effectiveness in the wake of WHO's trial result. Some have even written to the health ministry, suggesting stopping its use, except in clinical trials.

"Remdesivir is an expensive drug and it may be unscientific to continue using it if WHO suggests otherwise," a doctor told the newspaper on condition of anonymity.

Read: WHO Solidarity trial finds remdesivir has no substantial effect on mortality in COVID-19 patients

Remdesivir, widely prescribed against COVID-19, has no substantial effect on mortality, initiation of ventilation or duration of hospital stay, a global clinical trial by WHO found.

The results of the Solidarity trial conducted on 11,266 hospitalised patients in 30 countries found remdesivir, along with three other repurposed drugs hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality.

Pharma companies have also said that the demand is likely to remain unaffected."The drug was never recommended for bringing down mortality; it was always prescribed to bring down the viral load. Given India's new case trajectory, we don’t see demand for the drug coming down,” Dharmesh Shah of BDR Pharma, one of the contract manufacturers for the drug, said.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry is planning to reassess the protocol for COVID-19 treatment. "We will be revisiting the clinical management protocol in the light of new evidence before us," said Dr Balram Bhargava, director-general, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Explainer: What does WHO's Solidarity trial data mean for use of remdesivir against COVID-19

The protocol for the treatment of coronavirus patients will be reviewed in the next joint task force meeting headed by Dr VK Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog, and Dr Bhargava.

Public health experts also believe that even a change in clinical protocol will have little effect on the use of the drug in India as it is not legally binding, the report said.