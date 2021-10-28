COVID-19: Total fatalities cross 30,000 in Kerala

A day after it registered an uptick in daily fresh cases, Kerala on Thursday witnessed a decline, reporting 7,738 new COVID-19 infections and 708 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49,37,135 and the toll to 30,685.

The state had logged 9,445 fresh infections yesterday. Of the 708 deaths, 56 were reported in the last few days, 542 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 110 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, a state government release said.

With 5,460 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 48,36,928 and the active cases reached 78,122, the release said.

As many as 76,043 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,298 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,089) and Thrissur (836). Of the new cases, 39 were health workers, 38 from outside the state and 7,375 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 286.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

There are currently 2,68,223 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,60,318 are in home or institutional quarantine and 7,905 in hospitals.