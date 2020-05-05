COVID-19 to test several established legal precedents in the months ahead

By Jayant Bhatt

For the past few months, we have been staring into the face of a grave danger, to the economy, society, as well as to the human race. What repercussions will ensue, none can fathom. None of us has witnessed a situation like the present one, where flights are grounded, ships remain docked at ports, cars silently parked at the houses, factories are mandatorily closed, and people, who have the good luck and luxury to afford it, remain locked in their own homes without protest.

Business as we know it, is not being conducted. While many employees in the services sector have the luxury of working from home, businesses based on manufacturing or requiring hands-on labour are suffering huge losses. While the efforts of our elected government in protecting the country from the deadly effects of the pandemic are laudatory, the resultant effects on our economy cannot be ignored.

The daily barrage of notifications coming everyday being issued by the government, either as a diktat or as an advisory, is making life tougher for these already struggling businesses.

While this unprecedented situation is beyond one's wildest imagination, the requirement by the state for all citizens to remain philanthropic i.e. neither lay off employees nor cut their salaries for an indefinite period of time appears to be impractical and misguided. Simply put, when one is prevented from operating their business indefinitely and earning profits, how can the state expect them to be philanthropic?

According to the latest press release dated May 1, 2020, the lockdown in our country has been extended for a further period of two weeks. The press release, once again, in predictable fashion, creates more ambiguity than clarity on facing the present situation.

It is noteworthy that while there is certain relaxation for e-commerce companies, activities in the demarcated Red Zone are permitted only to the extent of essential goods. One can imagine the problems arising from this declaration, when in many places, as in Delhi, the entire state has been declared a Red Zone. Further, the press release states that private offices can operate with upto 33 percent strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home.

I may be alone in this opinion, but the actual implementation of such clauses can only be imagined, not effectuated. Our well-intentioned though haphazard implementation of the lockdown begets the important legal question for businesses forced to sack its workers. What legal consequences will they face? The short answer is that our courts, which are overburdened, will face an explosion of resultant litigation by disgruntled employees and labor unions. Apart from unpaid employees, another major challenge facing businesses is their performance of contracts. Most contracts entered into nowadays contain standardised Force Majeure clauses, which may be rendered ineffectual in view of the present unimaginable situation. However, our judiciary is attempting to remain ahead of the problem.

As recently as last week, the High Court of Delhi in Halliburton Offshore Services Inc. v. Vedanta Ltd. & Anr., granted relief to the petitioner by allowing their claim of restriction on movement due to the present pandemic of COVID-19 to be in the nature of a Force Majeure event, and consequently, the respondent was restrained from invoking a bank guarantee against the petitioner.However, earlier this month, the Bombay High Court, on a strict reading of a Force Majeure clause contained in an agreement, disallowed a party from invoking the said clause in order to terminate a contract pertaining to the distribution of an essential commodity viz. steel, on grounds that the Force Majeure clause was applicable only to the Respondent, and further, that steel being an essential commodity, was not subject to the restriction imposed due to the nation-wide lockdown resulting from the pandemic.

Needless to state that although the aforementioned cases differ vastly in essence, the indefinite lockdown, that is undoubtedly required to stem the spread of COVID- 19, is dramatically increasing the liability of businesses.

Attributing the present situation of the novel coronavirus as an Act of God or a Force Majeure situation shall be dependent on the exact terms of a contract, and courts in general have been known to make strict interpretations of the same.

However, it is noteworthy that as of now, the Supreme Court has not been seized of such issues. If either of the aforementioned judgments were to be challenged before the apex court, it would undoubtedly provide a novel way of reading the same.In view of the numerous challenges faced by our citizenry, a question on the legality of such a lockdown too is constantly being raised. However, it is the judiciary which will finally decide if the actions of either the Legislature or the Executive were toeing the line or veering towards sheer arbitrariness.

(The author is a New Delhi-based independent litigator who practices in the Supreme Court. He holds dual Masters of Law (LL.M.) from New York University, USA and National University of Singapore and has over a decade of experience in commercial law)

