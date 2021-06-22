COVID-19 | Three states report cases of the Delta plus variant

NITI Aayog Member VK Paul had earlier said that a new mutation has been detected called Delta plus variant and it has been there since March 2021 in Europe. (Image: By Sue Rae Edmondson/Shutterstock)

Cases of the delta plus or 'AY.1' coronavirus variant have been reported in three states so far - Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala.

21 cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Maharashtra so far, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on June 21.

The highest number of cases - nine - were reported in Ratnagiri, followed by seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai, and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts, Tope told reporters.

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary said the state has detected the delta plus variant in five COVID-19 cases.

"So far five cases of the Delta Plus variant (of COVID-19) have been reported in Madhya Pradesh. Four out of five people who got the vaccine are healthy. One has died," Choudhary told ANI.

In Kerala, the variant has been detected in samples collected from two Kerala districts- Palakkad and Pathanamthitta, officials told PTI.

Pathanamthitta district collector Dr Narasimhugari TL Reddy said a four-year-old boy from Kadapra panchayat in the district was found infected with the new Delta-plus variant.

NITI Aayog member said the delta plus variant has so far not been classified as a variant of concern. He said the variant was first observed in Europe in March.

"The present status is that yes, a new variant has been found. This is as of now a Variant of Interest (VoI), not as yet classified a Variant of Concern (VoC). VoC is one in which we have understood that there are adverse consequences to humanity, which could be due to increased transmissibility or virulence. We do not know at this moment this about the Delta Plus variant," he said.

The delta plus variant is from the B.1.617 lineage. The World Health Organization had earlier this year classified B.1.617.2 (Delta) as a variant of concern.

