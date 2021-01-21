MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 tests crosses 1 cr-mark in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal says 'new record'

Delhi recorded 228 more COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths, taking the infection tally to over 6.33 lakh on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.36 per cent.

PTI
January 21, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST
File image: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The number of tests conducted in Delhi to diagnose coronavirus has crossed the one crore-mark on Wednesday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailing the milestone as a "new record". In a tweet, Kejriwal asserted the city had "successfully contained the scale and spread" of the infection.

The number of tests done per million as on Tuesday was over 5.29 lakh, while the total number of tests stood at 1,00,59,193, according to the Health Department.

"Delhi sets a new record! We have conducted over 1 crore Corona tests to date, equivalent to 50% of Delhi's population," Kejriwal tweeted. "With a focus on increased testing & treatment, Delhi has successfully contained the scale & spread of Corona infection."

These 228 new cases came out the 63,151 tests conducted the previous day, including 32,957 RT-PCR tests and 30,204 rapid antigen tests, the Wednesday bulletin said.
first published: Jan 21, 2021 08:06 am

