COVID-19 test mandatory in Bihar for passengers arriving from Mumbai, Kerala, Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 testing (File image: Reuters)

A mandatory COVID-19 test would be conducted on passengers arriving in Bihar from the city of Mumbai and the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, a report said on September 11.

The order was issued by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Times of India reported, adding that he has also directed the health department officials to maintain a tab on people arriving in the state at railway stations and bus stoppages.

The mandatory testing order issued from Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala is likely due to the number of active cases being reported in the state.

Kerala has been reporting between 20,000 to 30,000 daily cases over the past few days, accounting for around 60-70 percent of the nationwide infections per day.

Mumbai has also recently witnessed an uptick in the active caseload, which has crossed the 4,000-mark. City mayor Kishori Pednekar said on September 7 that the third wave is not coming, but "it is here", and citizens must exercise utmost caution.

The Bihar CM, apart from ordering mandatory testing of passengers from the above regions, also reviewed the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state along with the stays of vaccination drive, the report said. He also reviewed the cases of viral fever among children, it added.