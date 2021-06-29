COVID-19: Telangana government orders private schools to not hike fees this session

COVID-19 Update: A survey by LocalCircles revealed that the percentage of parents who will send their children to school whenever it reopens has reduced from 69 percent to 20 percent in 4 months. (Representative image)

The Telangana government has directed all recognised unaided private schools to not increase fee during the academic year 2021-22. The June 29 direction is for all schools affiliated to the state board, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), and other international boards, news agency ANI said.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government also asked the management of private schools to collect only month-wise tuition fees.

The state government has decided to hold online classes for students from KG to PG from July 1 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, education minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said on June 28. Primary classes to postgraduate students, everyone will learn virtually, she said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The state government had earlier planned to resume classroom teaching from July 1.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Madhya Pradesh, too, put off resumption of physical classes, which were to begin on July 1, indefinitely. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said a new date would be decided after consulting the Centre, other states and experts.

Chairing a meeting on the recommendations of ministers to prepare a COVID-19 strategy, Chouhan said classes would continue online mode and through television broadcasts.

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria has said vaccination of children will pave the way for the reopening of schools and resumption of outdoor activities.

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul has also said that the decision to reopen schools should be taken cautiously amid the ongoing "unpredictable situation". Addressing a media briefing on the COVID-19 situation recently, Paul said “we should take risks only when we are protected”.

Also read: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker | 52.76 lakh doses administered in India on June 28

Meanwhile, a survey by LocalCircles revealed that the percentage of parents who will send their children to school whenever it reopens has reduced from 69 percent to 20 percent in four months amid the growing talk of the new strain being more harmful to children.