COVID-19: Telangana government announces lockdown for 10 days starting May 12
May 11, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST
The Telangana government has announced a 10-day lockdown in the state starting from tomorrow May 12, to control the surge in COVID-19 cases.
At a meeting, the Telangana State Cabinet also decided to invite global tenders for vaccines against COVID-19.
"The State Cabinet has decided to impose lockdown for 10 days starting 10 am tomorrow. The lockdown will be relaxed from 6 am to 10 am daily for all the activities. The Council of Ministers has also decided to invite global tenders for procuring Covid19 vaccine," The Telangana Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.
Shops and other activities will be allowed only from 6 am to 10 am, The NewsMinute reported citing a government note.
On May 10, Telangana reported 4,826 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths. The state has an active caseload of 62,797 COVID-19 cases, according to the latest update from the Union health ministry.
Most states have imposed full lockdowns or curfews amid the second wave of COVID-19 cases.