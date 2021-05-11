COVID-19: Telangana government announces lockdown for 10 days starting May 12

Secunderabad Railway Station, Telangana (Wikipedia)

The Telangana government has announced a 10-day lockdown in the state starting from tomorrow May 12, to control the surge in COVID-19 cases.

At a meeting, the Telangana State Cabinet also decided to invite global tenders for vaccines against COVID-19.

"The State Cabinet has decided to impose lockdown for 10 days starting 10 am tomorrow. The lockdown will be relaxed from 6 am to 10 am daily for all the activities. The Council of Ministers has also decided to invite global tenders for procuring Covid19 vaccine," The Telangana Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Shops and other activities will be allowed only from 6 am to 10 am, The NewsMinute reported citing a government note.

On May 10, Telangana reported 4,826 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths. The state has an active caseload of 62,797 COVID-19 cases, according to the latest update from the Union health ministry.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Most states have imposed full lockdowns or curfews amid the second wave of COVID-19 cases.