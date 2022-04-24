COVID-19: Tamil Nadu logs 52 fresh infections, nil fatalities

Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded 52 new COVID-19 infections, including three overseas returnees, taking the total caseload to 34,53,552. The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

Of the 52 new infections, 33 were men and 19 women. Recoveries grew to 34,15,193 with 28 more people getting discharged, leaving 334 active infections, the medical bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 34, followed by Chengalpet with five, while Pudukottai and Tiruvallur recorded two each.

Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur and Tiruchirappalli recorded one case each.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

The state capital currently has 200 active infections, while the overall tally stood at 7,51,465 cases. A total of 18,858 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,60,55,191 till date.