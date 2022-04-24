English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    COVID-19: Tamil Nadu logs 52 fresh infections, nil fatalities

    Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 34, followed by Chengalpet with five, while Pudukottai and Tiruvallur recorded two each.

    PTI
    April 24, 2022 / 10:53 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded 52 new COVID-19 infections, including three overseas returnees, taking the total caseload to 34,53,552. The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

    Of the 52 new infections, 33 were men and 19 women. Recoveries grew to 34,15,193 with 28 more people getting discharged, leaving 334 active infections, the medical bulletin said.

    Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 34, followed by Chengalpet with five, while Pudukottai and Tiruvallur recorded two each.

    Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur and Tiruchirappalli recorded one case each.

    The state capital currently has 200 active infections, while the overall tally stood at 7,51,465 cases. A total of 18,858 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,60,55,191 till date.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Chennai #Covid-19 #Tamil Nadu
    first published: Apr 24, 2022 10:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.